John Hopkins medical center seeks $3M for behavioral health unit

The John Hopkins Howard County Medical Center Foundation launched a new campaign to raise $3 million to expand its behavioral health unit in Columbia, Md.

The expansion will increase the unit's size from 1,500 to 7,500 square feet and add 18 beds, helping to address the demand for mental health services in the community, according to a Sept. 13 news release Baltimore-based Johns Hopkins Medicine.

The total project cost is $10.3 million, with $4.6 million already committed from local and state funding.