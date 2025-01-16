Detroit system to open behavioral health hospital

Detroit-based Henry Ford Health is set to open a192-bed behavioral health hospital next week, The Detroit News reported Jan. 15.

The new Henry Ford Behavioral Health Hospital will treat both adult and pediatric patients. Located on the campus of Henry Ford Health's West Bloomfield Hospital, the facility will provide a range of inpatient therapies and medical care for behavioral, mental and substance abuse disorders.

"We know the need is huge within our community," Emily Sexton, the new hospital's CEO, told Detroit News. "There's often times where there are wait times within the community to get a bed in an inpatient facility, and we want to work really strongly to be able to decrease those, to have early access, and to not leave anybody behind."

The hospital will be run by Franklin, Tenn.-based Acadia Healthcare, a behavioral healthcare provider.

The system plans to consolidate inpatient psychiatric services from its Kingswood Hospital in Ferndale around the time the new hospital, which has double the capacity of Kingswood, opens.