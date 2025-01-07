Community health centers expand patient care: 5 things to know

While 66% percent of visits to community health centers were for medical services, the next highest visit category was for mental health and substance use disorder services at 13%, according to a KFF Health News report.

The report explores and compares the patients, services, experiences and finances of community health centers between 2019 and 2023. It drew data from annual required reports and the 2022 Health Center Patient Survey.

Here are five things hospital leaders should know:

1. There were over 1,300 community health centers nationwide that provided safety-net care to 31 million patients in 2023. They operated in medically underserved urban and rural communities and provided a range of medical, behavioral and supportive services.

2. In 2023, 90% of community health center patients had incomes at or below 200% of the federal poverty level and 31% of patients were rural residents. Around two-thirds of patients identified as Black or Hispanic.

3. Medicaid was the largest revenue source for health centers, accounting for 43% of total revenue in 2023. The number of patients covered by Medicaid increased from 49% in 2019 to 51% in 2023.

4. Most services were given in-person, but 13% were done via telehealth in 2023, down from 25% in 2020.

5. Most patients reported a positive experience at health centers. However the report also said it found room for improvement in how health professionals explained things in an easy-to-understand way.

Read the full report here.