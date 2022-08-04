Commonwealth Health seeks to consolidate operations of 2 hospitals

Commonwealth Health filed a request with the Pennsylvania Department of Public Health to consolidate the operations of Scranton-based Moses Taylor Hospital and Regional Hospital of Scranton under one license, according to an Aug. 3 press release from Commonwealth Health.

Regional Hospital will offer medical and surgical care, intensive care, and cardiovascular services, while Moses Taylor will offer obstetrics and senior health services. A single medical executive committee will lead the medical staff, and the two boards of trustees will consolidate.

Michael Curran, CEO of Moses Taylor Hospital and Regional Hospital Scranton, said the established relationship between the two hospitals will benefit the community.

"Bringing the hospitals under one license is the right step to take at this time. Each hospital has a long and respected history of service with unique strengths," Mr. Curran said.

Hospital leaders aim to complete the licensure transition this year.