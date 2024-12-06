Chicago hospital launches children's mental health program

Chicago-based Saint Anthony Hospital is stepping up efforts to support children and teens struggling with mental health issues through its new Supportive Psychiatry and Resilience for Kids program.
Here are four things to know:
- The program is based at the Archer Clinic in Chicago and is designed to address the mental health needs of children and adolescents in a supportive environment.
- SPARK offers a range of services, including psychiatric evaluations, medication management, individual therapy, parent guidance and school collaboration.
- One of the key goals of SPARK is to reduce wait times for children and teens seeking mental health services, Block Club Chicago reported Dec. 6.
- Led by Anoop Takher, DO, the hospital's director of child and adolescent psychiatry, the SPARK team focuses on a family-centered approach, ensuring that families are actively involved in their child's mental health journey, the report said.