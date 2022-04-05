Burst pipe at UVM Medical Center delays 49 surgeries

A burst pipe April 2 caused the University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington to close all but two of its 22 operating rooms, postponing 49 scheduled surgeries.

As of April 4, a total of 10 operating rooms were back in service, the hospital said in a news release, adding that it was still performing emergency and inpatient surgeries. Major vascular cases are being diverted to other hospitals "when possible."

Surgical teams are reviewing capacity and rescheduling the 49 postponed surgeries on a "case-by-case basis." A few cases that are more urgent have been moved to UVM's Fanny Allen Campus in Colchester, Vt., which was not impacted by the flooding. Central Vermont Medical Center in Berlin and Porter Medical Center in Middlebury are also providing support while the hospital works to reopen all its operating rooms.

"We are very sorry for the inconvenience this will cause as we follow established procedures to ensure the safety of our patients and staff, and estimate it will take about a week for repairs to be made to bring the remaining operating rooms back online," UVM Medical Center said in the release.