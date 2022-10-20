Brown University links with Care New England for labor, delivery center

Alexis Kayser

Providence, R.I.-based Brown University gifted $5 million to Care New England, also in Providence, to build a new labor and delivery center. 

The center will be at Care New England’s Providence-based Women & Infants Hospital, according to an Oct. 20 news release from the university. 

Four in 5 Rhode Island families give birth at Women & Infants, and the current labor and delivery unit needs an upgrade, the release said. 

Construction on the Brown University Labor and Delivery Center is expected to cost $28 million and will begin in early 2023, according to the release. 

