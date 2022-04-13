Atrium, Novant get approval for more beds

Charlotte, N.C.-based Atrium Health and Winston-Salem, N.C.-based Novant Health both received state approval to add beds to some of their facilities, NPR affiliate WFAE reported April 13.

Atrium's Carolinas Medical Center received approval for 75 beds, and Novant's Presbyterian Medical Center can add 15 beds. Atrium Health Pineville will also add 25 beds, and Atrium Health University City will add eight beds.

The facilities have until next year to add the beds, except Carolinas Medical Center, which has until 2027.