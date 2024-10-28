Atrium, Novant file plans to expand hospital bed counts: 8 notes

Charlotte, N.C.-based Atrium Health and Winston-Salem, N.C.-based Novant Health are both looking to increase their bed counts at their primary hospitals in Charlotte, the Charlotte Business Journal reported Oct. 28.

Here are eight notes:

1. The systems recently filed certificate-of-need requests with the state's Department of Health and Human Services, which approves healthcare facilities and services expansions.

2. Atrium requested 89 acute-care beds for about $120 million, the Journal reported.

3. If approved, ten beds would be allocated to Levine Children's Hospital, and 79 would be used for the $892 million tower under construction at Carolinas Medical Center. Atrium currently has 1,342 acute-care beds.

4. "Atrium Health is addressing the need for additional acute care beds in Mecklenburg County as identified in the 2024 State Medical Facilities Plan (SMFP)," a spokesperson for the system said in an Oct. 28 statement shared with Becker's. "The plan highlights a need for 89 more acute care beds due, in part, to high utilization rates at Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center and driven by population growth."

The 1.1 million-square-foot tower will accommodate 448 beds and is expected to open in spring 2027, the system said. Atrium Health Union West in Matthews, N.C. is also requesting 46 more acute-care beds in Union County.

"These projects aim to address capacity constraints and ensure access to high-quality care for the Charlotte metro area," the system said.

5. Novant Health requested 80 acute-care beds for about $103 million.

6. Novant plans to add the beds to Presbyterian Medical Center as part of a bed tower expansion. Novant currently has 786 acute-care beds.

7. "Our work to create a healthier future includes a commitment to grow alongside our communities in order to meet their care needs," said Saad Ehtisham, DHA, president of Presbyterian Medical Center, in a statement shared with Becker's. "As the Charlotte population continues to rapidly grow, we are applying to add 80 acute care beds to Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center."

The beds, if approved, will be primarily located across three floors in the new patient tower, expected to open in early 2030, Dr. Ehtisham wrote.

8. It is possible that only one request will receive approval, given that the 2024 N.C. State Medical Facilities Plan projects Mecklenburg County as needing only 89 additional acute-care beds, the Journal reported.