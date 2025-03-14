Astronaut landing yields a 1st for Ascension hospital

When NASA's SpaceX Crew-8 returned to Earth in October, Ascension Sacred Heart Pensacola (Fla.), part of St. Louis-based Ascension health system, became the first civilian hospital to provide medical care to astronauts.

The hospital is the only level 1 trauma center in the region, according to a March 5 news release from Ascension.

Before landing, NASA notified the hospital that the astronauts would be traveling to the hospital for medical evaluation immediately upon their return.

Three of the crew members were discharged the same day while one stayed overnight for observation, the release said.