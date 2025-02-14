Ascension hospital opens intensive mental health therapy for patients 55 and older

Boonville, Ind.-based Ascension St. Vincent Warrick is launching a new program for adults 55 and older.

The Harmony Program provides intensive outpatient mental health treatment through group therapy, according to a news release shared with Becker's. It is aimed at adults experiencing symptoms of depression, anxiety and similar concerns. The group meets for three to four days a week for three hours per day.

Participants will also meet individually with counselors and psychiatric nurse practitioners to explore psychiatric medications.