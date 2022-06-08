Allina Health consolidates, trims services

Minneapolis-based Allina Health is making a series of changes, including consolidating hospitals and scaling back services, the Star Tribune reported June 7.

"We found it hard to be everything to everybody everywhere ... and do it well," Sara Criger, Allina's senior vice president for operations and acute care, told the publication.

The health system moved scheduled deliveries from Cambridge (Minn.) Medical Center to Mercy Hospital in Coon Rapids, Minn. Cambridge's inpatient mental healthcare is being moved to Mercy Hospital-Unity Campus in Fridley, Minn.

The Cambridge hospital will be replaced in 2025 with emergency and surgery departments and expanded outpatient mental health and substance abuse services.

Allina combined Regina Medical Center and United Hospital under one license and closed its freestanding eye institute in Minneapolis. It has moved ophthalmology services to Abbott Northwestern Hospital.

In addition to the consolidations and closures, Allina Health is planning a surgery center and a specialty medical center.

