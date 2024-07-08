Alaska Regional Hospital to expand emergency medicine services

Officials at Alaska Regional Hospital in Anchorage, are hoping to expand emergency medicine services to residents south of the city with construction of a new full-service ER, the hospital announced July 2.

The hospital cited "growing demand for emergency care" as the impetus behind its proposal for constructing a new, full-service, emergency room in South Anchorage. Since 2023, the hospital's ER volume has risen 14% and ambulance arrivals have gone up 23%, it noted.

"We heard the community's call for more healthcare services, and we are answering it. This facility will increase the number of ER beds in the city – something the community desperately needs," Alaska Regional Hospital CEO Jennifer Opsut said in the news release.

"We will be offering the 110,000 plus residents of South Anchorage the same nationally recognized care offered at our main campus ER, but much closer to their homes, schools, outdoor recreation spots and workplaces," she added.

The hospital is currently seeking state approval for the project and filed for a Certificate of Need from the Alaska Department of Health — a requirement before construction begins.

If granted, the new facility will feature five ER beds and 24 hour emergency care including, diagnostics, imaging and laboratory services.