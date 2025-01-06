Women's Choice Award honors 441 hospitals for heart care

The Women's Choice Award released its annual list of best hospitals Dec. 15, recognizing nearly 1,500 facilities nationwide for exceptional women's healthcare.

Of those facilities, 441 earned the 2025 Women's Choice Best Hospitals for Heart Care award.



Hospitals offering at least six of these common clinical procedures or services were eligible for the award: cardiac catheter lab, cardiac rehabilitation, cardiac surgery, carotid stenting, coronary intensive care, coronary interventions, electrophysiology, vascular intervention and vascular surgery.



CMS quality measures of mortality and readmissions, as well as HCAHPS scores, were used to evaluate which of the eligible hospitals would receive the Women's Choice Best Hospitals for Heart Care award.



