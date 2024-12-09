Vandalia Health launches telecardiology service for rural patients

Charleston, W.Va.-based Vandalia Health’s Mon Health Heart & Vascular Center has launched a new telecardiology service in partnership with the system's Webster Springs, W.Va.-based Webster Memorial Hospital.

Morgan Lyons, MD, will provide virtual consultations once a month, expanding Webster Memorial Hospital's cardiac care services, according to a Dec. 6 news release from Davis Health.

Webster Memorial Hospital, along with two other Davis Health hospitals, joined Vandalia Health in December 2023.