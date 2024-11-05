Top-ranked hospitals for pacemaker placement, by state

California and Florida have the most top-ranked hospitals for pacemaker or defibrillator placement in the U.S., according to the WebMD Choice Awards.
WebMD and Medscape partnered to recognize U.S. hospitals for excellence based on specific treatments and procedures. Read the survey methodology here.
WebMD also gave awards to hospitals and systems for angioplasty and coronary bypass, of which Florida had the most top-ranked facilities in the U.S.
Here are the top-ranked hospitals for pacemaker or defibrillator placement by state, according to WebMD:
Arizona
Banner Health (Phoenix)
St. Joseph's Hospital and Medical Center (Phoenix)
California
Cedars-Sinai Health System (Los Angeles)
Kaiser Permanente Northern California (Oakland)
Kaiser Permanente Southern California (Pasadena)
Stanford (Calif.) Medicine
UCLA Health System (Los Angeles)
Colorado
UCHealth (Aurora)
Florida
AdventHealth (Orlando)
Cleveland Clinic Florida (Stuart)
Orlando Health
Sarasota Memorial Health Care System
Tampa General Hospital
Georgia
Emory Healthcare (Atlanta)
Illinois
Northwestern Medicine (Chicago)
Rush University System for Health (Chicago)
Indiana
St. Vincent Health (Indianapolis)
Louisiana
Ochsner Health System (New Orleans)
Willis-Knighton Health System (Shreveport)
Maryland
Johns Hopkins Health System (Baltimore)
Massachusetts
Beth Israel Lahey Health (Cambridge)
Mass General Brigham (Boston)
Michigan
Corewell Health East (Royal Oak)
Henry Ford Health (Detroit)
Minnesota
Mayo Clinic (Rochester)
Missouri
BJC HealthCare (St. Louis)
Mercy (St. Louis)
New York
New York-Presbyterian Healthcare System (New York City)
NYU Langone Health (New York City)
North Carolina
Duke Health (Durham)
University of North Carolina Health (Chapel Hill)
Ohio
Christ Hospital System (Cincinnati)
Cleveland Clinic Health System
Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center (Columbus)
Oregon
Oregon Health and Science University (Portland)
Pennsylvania
Jefferson Health (Philadelphia)
Penn Medicine (Philadelphia)
UPMC (Pittsburgh)
Texas
Baylor Scott & White Health (Dallas)
Houston Methodist
Memorial Hermann Health System (Houston)
UT Southwestern (Dallas)
Virginia
UVA Health System (Charlottesville)
Washington
University of Washington Medicine (Seattle)
Note: Hospitals or health systems from states not listed may have received awards from WebMD for other specialties or procedures.