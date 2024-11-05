Top-ranked hospitals for pacemaker placement, by state

California and Florida have the most top-ranked hospitals for pacemaker or defibrillator placement in the U.S., according to the WebMD Choice Awards.

WebMD and Medscape partnered to recognize U.S. hospitals for excellence based on specific treatments and procedures. Read the survey methodology here.



WebMD also gave awards to hospitals and systems for angioplasty and coronary bypass, of which Florida had the most top-ranked facilities in the U.S.



Here are the top-ranked hospitals for pacemaker or defibrillator placement by state, according to WebMD:

Arizona

Banner Health (Phoenix)

St. Joseph's Hospital and Medical Center (Phoenix)





California

Cedars-Sinai Health System (Los Angeles)

Kaiser Permanente Northern California (Oakland)

Kaiser Permanente Southern California (Pasadena)

Stanford (Calif.) Medicine

UCLA Health System (Los Angeles)





Colorado

UCHealth (Aurora)





Florida

AdventHealth (Orlando)

Cleveland Clinic Florida (Stuart)

Orlando Health

Sarasota Memorial Health Care System

Tampa General Hospital





Georgia

Emory Healthcare (Atlanta)





Illinois

Northwestern Medicine (Chicago)

Rush University System for Health (Chicago)





Indiana

St. Vincent Health (Indianapolis)



Louisiana

Ochsner Health System (New Orleans)

Willis-Knighton Health System (Shreveport)





Maryland

Johns Hopkins Health System (Baltimore)





Massachusetts

Beth Israel Lahey Health (Cambridge)

Mass General Brigham (Boston)





Michigan

Corewell Health East (Royal Oak)

Henry Ford Health (Detroit)



Minnesota

Mayo Clinic (Rochester)



Missouri

BJC HealthCare (St. Louis)

Mercy (St. Louis)





New York

New York-Presbyterian Healthcare System (New York City)

NYU Langone Health (New York City)





North Carolina

Duke Health (Durham)

University of North Carolina Health (Chapel Hill)





Ohio

Christ Hospital System (Cincinnati)

Cleveland Clinic Health System

Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center (Columbus)





Oregon

Oregon Health and Science University (Portland)





Pennsylvania

Jefferson Health (Philadelphia)

Penn Medicine (Philadelphia)

UPMC (Pittsburgh)





Texas

Baylor Scott & White Health (Dallas)

Houston Methodist

Memorial Hermann Health System (Houston)

UT Southwestern (Dallas)



Virginia

UVA Health System (Charlottesville)



Washington

University of Washington Medicine (Seattle)



Note: Hospitals or health systems from states not listed may have received awards from WebMD for other specialties or procedures.