Florida has the most top ranked hospitals for coronary bypass in the U.S., according to the WebMD Choice Awards.

WebMD and Medscape partnered to award U.S. hospitals based on specific treatments and procedures. Read the survey methodology here.

WebMD also gave Choice Awards to hospitals and systems per specialty in their local region.

Here are the top-ranked hospitals for coronary bypass by state, according to WebMD: 

Alabama

Banner Health (Phoenix)

HonorHealth (Scottsdale)


California

Cedars-Sinai Health System (Los Angeles)

Kaiser Permanente (Oakland)

Kaiser Permanente Southern California (Pasadena)

Stanford Medicine 


Colorado

Centura Health (Centennial)

Intermountain Healthcare (Denver)

UCHealth (Aurora)


Connecticut

Hartford Healthcare 

Yale New Haven Health System 


Florida

AdventHealth (Orlando)

Baptist Health South Florida (South Miami)

BayCare Health System (Clearwater)

HCA Florida Healthcare-HCA East Florida Division (Fort Lauderdale)
Jackson Health System (Miami)

Sarasota Memorial Health Care System 

Tampa General Hospital 


Georgia

Emory Healthcare (Atlanta)


Illinois 

Northwestern Medicine (Chicago)

UChicago Medicine


Indiana 

Indiana University Health (Indianapolis)

St. Vincent Health (Indianapolis)


Kansas 

University of Kansas Health System (Kansas City)


Louisiana 

Baton Rouge General Medical Center Health System 

Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady Health System (Baton Rouge)

Ochsner Health System (New Orleans)


Maryland 

Johns Hopkins Health System (Baltimore)

MedStar Health (Columbia)


Massachusetts 

Beth Israel Lahey Health (Cambridge)

Mass General Brigham (Boston)


Michigan 

Corewell Health East (Royal Oak)

Henry Ford Health (Detroit)

Michigan Medicine (Ann Arbor)


Minnesota 

Allina Health (Minneapolis)

Mayo Clinic (Rochester)


Missouri

BJC HealthCare (St. Louis)

St Luke's Hospital Health System (Chesterfield)


New York 

New York-Presbyterian Healthcare System (New York City)


North Carolina 

Atrium Health (Charlotte)

Duke Health (Durham)

University of North Carolina Health (Chapel Hill)

WakeMed Health and Hospitals (Raleigh)


Ohio 

Cleveland Clinic Health System

Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center (Columbus)


Oregon

Oregon Health and Science University (Portland)


Pennsylvania 

Jefferson Health (Philadelphia)

Main Line Health (Radnor)

Penn Medicine (Philadelphia)

University of Pittsburgh Medical Center 


Texas 

Baylor Scott & White Health (Dallas)

Houston Methodist 

Memorial Hermann Health System (Houston)


Virginia 

Sentara Healthcare (Norfolk)

VCU Health (Richmond)


Washington 

EvergreenHealth (Kirkland)

PeaceHealth (Vancouver)

University of Washington Medicine (Seattle)

Virginia Mason Franciscan Health (Tacoma)


Note: States not listed did not have hospitals or health systems receive awards for coronary bypass but may have received awards from WebMD for other specialties or procedures. 

