Florida has the most top ranked hospitals for coronary bypass in the U.S., according to the WebMD Choice Awards.

WebMD and Medscape partnered to award U.S. hospitals based on specific treatments and procedures. Read the survey methodology here.



WebMD also gave Choice Awards to hospitals and systems per specialty in their local region.



Here are the top-ranked hospitals for coronary bypass by state, according to WebMD:





Alabama



Banner Health (Phoenix)

HonorHealth (Scottsdale)





California



Cedars-Sinai Health System (Los Angeles)

Kaiser Permanente (Oakland)

Kaiser Permanente Southern California (Pasadena)

Stanford Medicine





Colorado



Centura Health (Centennial)

Intermountain Healthcare (Denver)

UCHealth (Aurora)





Connecticut



Hartford Healthcare

Yale New Haven Health System





Florida



AdventHealth (Orlando)

Baptist Health South Florida (South Miami)

BayCare Health System (Clearwater)

HCA Florida Healthcare-HCA East Florida Division (Fort Lauderdale)

Jackson Health System (Miami)

Sarasota Memorial Health Care System

Tampa General Hospital





Georgia



Emory Healthcare (Atlanta)





Illinois



Northwestern Medicine (Chicago)

UChicago Medicine





Indiana



Indiana University Health (Indianapolis)

St. Vincent Health (Indianapolis)





Kansas



University of Kansas Health System (Kansas City)





Louisiana



Baton Rouge General Medical Center Health System

Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady Health System (Baton Rouge)

Ochsner Health System (New Orleans)





Maryland



Johns Hopkins Health System (Baltimore)

MedStar Health (Columbia)





Massachusetts



Beth Israel Lahey Health (Cambridge)

Mass General Brigham (Boston)





Michigan



Corewell Health East (Royal Oak)

Henry Ford Health (Detroit)

Michigan Medicine (Ann Arbor)





Minnesota



Allina Health (Minneapolis)

Mayo Clinic (Rochester)





Missouri



BJC HealthCare (St. Louis)

St Luke's Hospital Health System (Chesterfield)





New York



New York-Presbyterian Healthcare System (New York City)





North Carolina



Atrium Health (Charlotte)

Duke Health (Durham)

University of North Carolina Health (Chapel Hill)

WakeMed Health and Hospitals (Raleigh)





Ohio



Cleveland Clinic Health System

Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center (Columbus)





Oregon



Oregon Health and Science University (Portland)





Pennsylvania



Jefferson Health (Philadelphia)

Main Line Health (Radnor)

Penn Medicine (Philadelphia)

University of Pittsburgh Medical Center





Texas



Baylor Scott & White Health (Dallas)

Houston Methodist

Memorial Hermann Health System (Houston)





Virginia



Sentara Healthcare (Norfolk)

VCU Health (Richmond)





Washington



EvergreenHealth (Kirkland)

PeaceHealth (Vancouver)

University of Washington Medicine (Seattle)

Virginia Mason Franciscan Health (Tacoma)





Note: States not listed did not have hospitals or health systems receive awards for coronary bypass but may have received awards from WebMD for other specialties or procedures.