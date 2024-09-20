Florida has the most top ranked hospitals for coronary bypass in the U.S., according to the WebMD Choice Awards.
WebMD and Medscape partnered to award U.S. hospitals based on specific treatments and procedures. Read the survey methodology here.
WebMD also gave Choice Awards to hospitals and systems per specialty in their local region.
Here are the top-ranked hospitals for coronary bypass by state, according to WebMD:
Alabama
Banner Health (Phoenix)
HonorHealth (Scottsdale)
California
Cedars-Sinai Health System (Los Angeles)
Kaiser Permanente (Oakland)
Kaiser Permanente Southern California (Pasadena)
Stanford Medicine
Colorado
Centura Health (Centennial)
Intermountain Healthcare (Denver)
UCHealth (Aurora)
Connecticut
Hartford Healthcare
Yale New Haven Health System
Florida
AdventHealth (Orlando)
Baptist Health South Florida (South Miami)
BayCare Health System (Clearwater)
HCA Florida Healthcare-HCA East Florida Division (Fort Lauderdale)
Jackson Health System (Miami)
Sarasota Memorial Health Care System
Tampa General Hospital
Georgia
Emory Healthcare (Atlanta)
Illinois
Northwestern Medicine (Chicago)
UChicago Medicine
Indiana
Indiana University Health (Indianapolis)
St. Vincent Health (Indianapolis)
Kansas
University of Kansas Health System (Kansas City)
Louisiana
Baton Rouge General Medical Center Health System
Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady Health System (Baton Rouge)
Ochsner Health System (New Orleans)
Maryland
Johns Hopkins Health System (Baltimore)
MedStar Health (Columbia)
Massachusetts
Beth Israel Lahey Health (Cambridge)
Mass General Brigham (Boston)
Michigan
Corewell Health East (Royal Oak)
Henry Ford Health (Detroit)
Michigan Medicine (Ann Arbor)
Minnesota
Allina Health (Minneapolis)
Mayo Clinic (Rochester)
Missouri
BJC HealthCare (St. Louis)
St Luke's Hospital Health System (Chesterfield)
New York
New York-Presbyterian Healthcare System (New York City)
North Carolina
Atrium Health (Charlotte)
Duke Health (Durham)
University of North Carolina Health (Chapel Hill)
WakeMed Health and Hospitals (Raleigh)
Ohio
Cleveland Clinic Health System
Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center (Columbus)
Oregon
Oregon Health and Science University (Portland)
Pennsylvania
Jefferson Health (Philadelphia)
Main Line Health (Radnor)
Penn Medicine (Philadelphia)
University of Pittsburgh Medical Center
Texas
Baylor Scott & White Health (Dallas)
Houston Methodist
Memorial Hermann Health System (Houston)
Virginia
Sentara Healthcare (Norfolk)
VCU Health (Richmond)
Washington
EvergreenHealth (Kirkland)
PeaceHealth (Vancouver)
University of Washington Medicine (Seattle)
Virginia Mason Franciscan Health (Tacoma)
Note: States not listed did not have hospitals or health systems receive awards for coronary bypass but may have received awards from WebMD for other specialties or procedures.