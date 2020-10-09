Sanford Health plans $43M+ heart center

Sioux Falls, S.D.-based Sanford Health is moving forward with plans to build a new heart and vascular center that will cost $43 million to $46 million, according to digital publication Inforum.

The center will be in Sioux Falls and is expected to be 80,000 square feet to 100,000 square feet. It will house all heart-related services offered by Sanford Health.

The health system will break ground on the center in spring 2022, and construction is expected to be completed by fall 2023.

