Sanford Health delays heart center construction

Sioux Falls, S.D.-based Sanford Health has delayed construction of its new heart center, Inforum reported Aug. 22.

Delays caused by the COVID-19 pandemic have postponed groundbreaking, which was expected to begin in spring 2022. A new construction timeline will be determined as plans progress, and the heart center remains a priority, Tiffany Lawrence, president and CEO of Sanford's Fargo region, told the newspaper.

Construction was estimated to cost $43 million to $46 million and be completed by fall 2023. Ms. Lawrence said construction costs on the facility, which will encompass 80,000 to 100,000 square feet, likely will increase as a new timeline is determined.