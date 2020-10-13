NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital names new cardiology chief

NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital selected Manish Parikh, MD, as its new chief of cardiology, the New York City-based hospital said Oct. 12.

Dr. Parikh will also serve as an associate professor of medicine at New York City-based Weill Cornell Medicine, the medical college affiliated with Brooklyn Methodist Hospital.

He has worked at NewYork-Presbyterian for 27 years, spending the last 10 as an associate professor of medicine, associate director of the cardiac catheterization laboratory and director of business development at the Center for Interventional Vascular Therapy at NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.



Learn more about Dr. Parikh here.

