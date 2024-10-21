Intermountain 1st in US to perform aortic aneurysm procedure

A vascular surgeon at Salt Lake City-based Intermountain Health has become the first in the U.S. to use the Gore EXCLUDER Thoracoabdominal Branch Endoprosthesis device for the treatment of an aortic aneurysm outside of a clinical trial.

Evan Brownie, MD, performed the procedure at Intermountain Medical Center in Murray, Utah, according to an Oct. 15 news release from the health system.



The TAMBE device offers surgeons a minimally invasive way to treat complex, life-threatening aneurysms in the visceral aorta.



Intermountain Health vascular surgeons have continued to perform the procedure since the first successful case, the release said.