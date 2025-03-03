How MetroHealth is redefining women's role in cardiology

Despite making up more than half of medical school students, women remain underrepresented in cardiology. Cleveland-based MetroHealth is working to change that.

Women outnumber men in medical school for the sixth year in a row, and they now make up 54% of medical students. There are three specialties that female physicians tend to gravitate toward: pediatrics, obstetrics-gynecology and dermatology.

But some systems are working to attract more women to historically male-dominated specialties.

In MetroHealth's cardiology department, there are seven female cardiologists among 21 staff members, with two more women joining soon. This means about 40% of the department is women. Of those women, five of the seven are in leadership roles.

"Recruiting women isn't just about hiring — it's about long-term investment," Meera Kondapaneni, MD, chief of cardiology at MetroHealth, told Becker's. "It's about changing the perception of cardiology and showing future generations that a fulfilling, balanced career in this field is possible."

MetroHealth has been intentional about diversifying its leadership and workforce for more than 20 years.

"MetroHealth prioritizes hiring women because diversity in leadership leads to inclusive decision-making," she said. "And that benefits the entire workforce, not just women."

The fundamentals of hiring — assessing skills, culture fit and qualifications — are the same for men and women, Dr. Kondapaneni said, but there are a few key strategies she said help improve recruitment and retention for women.

1. Showcase the system's workforce diversity: "When we bring in a candidate — especially a female trainee — we ensure they meet women mentors and role models. Seeing other women in leadership and clinical roles reinforces the idea that they belong here."

2. Emphasize work-life balance options: "Instead of rigid, one-size-fits-all schedules, we offer flexibility. Some people prefer early mornings while others are more productive in the evening. Allowing for personalized schedules helps recruit and retain women."

3. Create pay equity: "At MetroHealth, compensation models are completely transparent. Men and women have identical pay structures, eliminating inequities that still exist in many other competitive fields."

4. Make parental leave a key component: "MetroHealth provides equal parental leave for both men and women. This has a dual benefit: First, it supports families, and second, it fosters empathy among male colleagues. When men experience parental leave, they gain a deeper understanding of the challenges their female colleagues face when balancing work and family."

5. Understanding the unique needs of current staff: "I believe women and men experience job fulfillment differently. It's not that one approach is better than the other — it's just that our priorities can be different. For example, one of the small but impactful changes we made was adjusting our conference schedule. Traditionally, conferences were held from 7 to 8 a.m., but as we hired more young parents — especially women — we noticed that this timing was difficult. Many daycare centers don't open before 6:30 a.m., making it nearly impossible for parents to drop off their children and arrive at work on time. We sat down as a team and had an honest conversation. We decided to stagger conference times, offering morning, noon and evening options. Young parents often chose the noon session because it allowed them to fully participate during work hours without disrupting family responsibilities. This wasn't just a 'women's issue' — it was about supporting all faculty members, men and women alike. But having women in leadership helped bring this perspective to the table, which ultimately benefited everyone."

6. Provide mentorship, sponsorship, and leadership training for women: "At MetroHealth, we make sure incoming women faculty meet potential mentors and sponsors during the interview process. But once they're here, we take it a step further. Both MetroHealth and Case Western Reserve University offer leadership programs specifically designed for women. These programs focus on developing leadership skills, self-awareness and understanding different leadership styles. Women often lead differently than men — some may be more nurturing, while others are more assertive. These workshops help participants recognize their strengths and develop their own leadership approach. I believe these programs have played a significant role in the high number of women in leadership positions in our cardiology department."

7. Supporting cardiologists in their desired workload: "Cardiology — and especially interventional cardiology and electrophysiology — is demanding. Even when a department is fully staffed, the workload is heavy, and there's always pressure to do more. But we reassure candidates that if they want to maintain a certain workload, they will be supported. If someone wants to be more productive and take on additional responsibilities, we support that too."

8. Provide multiple paths for career fulfillment: "Opportunities for professional growth exist for both men and women, but what brings job satisfaction can differ. Women often seek a more multifaceted role beyond clinical care. Many are drawn to leadership, research, teaching or administrative roles in addition to patient care. At MetroHealth, we don't limit people to just one path. Whether someone wants to grow in administration, research or education, we provide those opportunities and actively sponsor them. This approach not only helps with career fulfillment, but it also reduces burnout and improves retention. If people feel valued and supported in their long-term goals, they're more likely to stay."