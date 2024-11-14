Hospitals with highest, lowest readmission rates for coronary bypass

Tyler, Texas-based Christus Mother Frances Hospital had the lowest unplanned readmission rate for coronary artery bypass graft surgery in the U.S. between July 1, 2020, and July 30, 2023, according to CMS data released Oct. 30.

CMS measures unplanned hospital visits by how often patients visited the hospital after coronary artery bypass graft surgery, hip/knee replacement, colonoscopy, chemotherapy and other surgical procedures. Coronary artery bypass graft surgery and hip/knee replacement readmission measures are estimates of unplanned readmission to any acute care hospital within 30 days after discharge. Lower readmission ratios are considered better than higher ratios.

The national rate of readmission for coronary artery bypass graft surgery was 10.7.

Here are the hospitals with the highest and lowest readmission ratios:





Lowest:

1. Christus Mother Frances Hospital (Tyler, Texas): 8.1

2. St. George (Utah) Regional Hospital: 8.3

3. Sarasota (Fla.) Memorial Hospital: 8.4

4. Cleveland Clinic: 8.6

5. Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital (Winfield, Ill.): 8.7

6. Baptist Health Paducah (Paducah, Ky.): 8.7

7. Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center & Children’s Hospital (Spokane, Wash.): 8.8

8. Christiana Hospital (Newark, Del.): 8.9

9. Rapides Regional Medical Center (Alexandria, La.): 8.9

10. Alexian Brothers Medical Center (Elk Grove Village, Ill.): 9

11. Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center (Baton Rouge, La.): 9

12. Hackensack (N.J.) University Medical Center: 9

13. Mount Sinai St. Luke's Roosevelt Hospital (New York, N.Y.): 9

14. Mercy Hospital of Buffalo (N.Y.): 9





Highest:

1. Tacoma (Wash.) General Allenmore Hospital: 14.3

2. Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital (New Brunswick, N.J.): 14.2

3. AdventHealth Orlando (Fla.): 14.1

4. Doctors Medical Center (Modesto, Calif.): 13.5

5. Mercy St. Vincent Medical Center (Toledo, Ohio): 13.4

6. Baxter Regional Medical Center (Mountain Home, Ark.): 13.3

7. Northwest Community Hospital (Arlington Heights, Ill.): 13.3

8. Banner Heart Hospital (Mesa, Ariz.): 13.1

9. HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital (Fort Pierce): 12.9

10. Baptist Health Lexington (Ky.): 12.9

11. Christus Shreveport-Bossier (La.) Health System: 12.9