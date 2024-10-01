Hospitals with highest, lowest heart attack readmission rates

Two Michigan hospitals had the highest excess readmission ratios for heart attack patients in the U.S. between July 1, 2019, and June 30, 2022, according to CMS data released July 31.
CMS calculates hospital excess readmission ratios for 30-day unplanned readmissions of patients experiencing acute myocardial infarction, heart failure, pneumonia, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, elective primary total hip and/or total knee arthroplasty and coronary artery bypass graft surgery.
An excess readmission ratio is based on a hospital's predicted readmission performance and the expected readmission ratios of hospitals with similar patient mixes. A ratio less than 1.0 means the hospital performed better than the average hospital with similar patients. A ratio higher than 1.0 means the hospital performed worse.
Here are the hospitals with the highest and lowest heart attack readmission ratios:
Lowest:
|Facility Name
|Heart Attack Readmission Ratio
|
Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center (Santa Fe, N.M.)
|0.7819
|
St. George Regional Hospital (Utah)
|0.7822
|
Morristown (N.J.) Medical Center
|0.7915
|
Memorial Mission Hospital and Asheville (N.C.) Surgery Center
|0.7918
|
Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center (Bangor)
|0.7983
|
Christus Mother Frances Hospital (Tyler, Texas)
|0.8017
|
McKay Dee Hospital (Ogden, Utah)
|0.8063
|
Mayo Clinic Hospital Rochester (Minn.)
|0.8080
|
Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center and Children's Hospital (Spokane, Wash.)
|0.8101
|
Kootenai Health (Coeur d'Alene, Idaho)
|0.8137
Highest:
|Facility Name
|Heart Attack Readmission Ratio
|
Henry Ford Health Hospital (Detroit)
|1.2694
|
Corewell Health William Beaumont University Hospital (Royal Oak, Mich.)
|1.2604
|
Lowell (Mass.) General Hospital
|1.2583
|
Glenwood Regional Medical Center (West Monroe, La.)
|1.2504
|
Mercy St. Vincent Medical Center (Toledo, Ohio)
|1.2492
|
Baptist Memorial Hospital Desoto (Southaven, Miss.)
|1.2387
|
Mclaren Flint (Mich.) Hospital
|1.2288
|
University of Texas Medical Branch at Galveston (Texas)
|1.215
|
Houston Healthcare (Warner Robins, Ga.)
|1.2172
|
National Park Medical Center (Hot Springs, Ark.)
|1.2052