Hospitals with highest, lowest heart attack readmission rates

Two Michigan hospitals had the highest excess readmission ratios for heart attack patients in the U.S. between July 1, 2019, and June 30, 2022, according to CMS data released July 31.

CMS calculates hospital excess readmission ratios for 30-day unplanned readmissions of patients experiencing acute myocardial infarction, heart failure, pneumonia, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, elective primary total hip and/or total knee arthroplasty and coronary artery bypass graft surgery.



An excess readmission ratio is based on a hospital's predicted readmission performance and the expected readmission ratios of hospitals with similar patient mixes. A ratio less than 1.0 means the hospital performed better than the average hospital with similar patients. A ratio higher than 1.0 means the hospital performed worse.



Here are the hospitals with the highest and lowest heart attack readmission ratios:

Lowest:

Facility Name Heart Attack Readmission Ratio Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center (Santa Fe, N.M.) 0.7819 St. George Regional Hospital (Utah) 0.7822 Morristown (N.J.) Medical Center 0.7915 Memorial Mission Hospital and Asheville (N.C.) Surgery Center 0.7918 Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center (Bangor) 0.7983 Christus Mother Frances Hospital (Tyler, Texas) 0.8017 McKay Dee Hospital (Ogden, Utah) 0.8063 Mayo Clinic Hospital Rochester (Minn.) 0.8080 Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center and Children's Hospital (Spokane, Wash.) 0.8101

Kootenai Health (Coeur d'Alene, Idaho)



0.8137



Highest: