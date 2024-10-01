Hospitals with highest, lowest heart attack readmission rates

Two Michigan hospitals had the highest excess readmission ratios for heart attack patients in the U.S. between July 1, 2019, and June 30, 2022, according to CMS data released July 31.

CMS calculates hospital excess readmission ratios for 30-day unplanned readmissions of patients experiencing acute myocardial infarction, heart failure, pneumonia, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, elective primary total hip and/or total knee arthroplasty and coronary artery bypass graft surgery.

An excess readmission ratio is based on a hospital's predicted readmission performance and the expected readmission ratios of hospitals with similar patient mixes. A ratio less than 1.0 means the hospital performed better than the average hospital with similar patients. A ratio higher than 1.0 means the hospital performed worse.

Here are the hospitals with the highest and lowest heart attack readmission ratios:

Lowest:

Facility Name Heart Attack Readmission Ratio

Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center (Santa Fe, N.M.)

 0.7819

St. George Regional Hospital (Utah)

 0.7822

Morristown (N.J.) Medical Center

 0.7915

Memorial Mission Hospital and Asheville (N.C.) Surgery Center

 0.7918

Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center (Bangor)

 0.7983

Christus Mother Frances Hospital (Tyler, Texas)

 0.8017

McKay Dee Hospital (Ogden, Utah)

 0.8063

Mayo Clinic Hospital Rochester (Minn.)

 0.8080

Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center and Children's Hospital (Spokane, Wash.)

 0.8101

Kootenai Health (Coeur d'Alene, Idaho)

 0.8137


Highest:

Facility Name Heart Attack Readmission Ratio

Henry Ford Health Hospital (Detroit)

 1.2694

Corewell Health William Beaumont University Hospital (Royal Oak, Mich.)

 1.2604

Lowell (Mass.) General Hospital

 1.2583

Glenwood Regional Medical Center (West Monroe, La.)

 1.2504

Mercy St. Vincent Medical Center (Toledo, Ohio)

 1.2492

Baptist Memorial Hospital Desoto (Southaven, Miss.)

 1.2387

Mclaren Flint (Mich.) Hospital

 1.2288

University of Texas Medical Branch at Galveston (Texas)

 1.215

Houston Healthcare (Warner Robins, Ga.)

 1.2172

National Park Medical Center (Hot Springs, Ark.)

 1.2052

