FDA approves two new heart rhythm disorder devices

The FDA has approved two new devices for heart rhythm disorder patients, which offer continuous remote-monitoring capabilities.

The agency approved Abbott's Gallant implantable cardioverter defibrillator and cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillator devices. The devices can help cut the risk of abnormal heart rhythms and restore the natural patterns of heart rhythms.

The devices also pair with Abbott's myMerlinPulse application, which allows physicians to continuously monitor their patients remotely and provides access to data. The smartphone app is compatible with both Apple and Android phones.

More articles on cardiology:

5 best children's hospitals for cardiology and heart surgery, ranked by US News

FDA clears Apple Watch ECG for remote patient visits during pandemic: 6 things to know

Cincinnati Children's to develop mobile rheumatic heart disease tech

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.