Cleveland Clinic Weston performs 200th heart transplant

Cleveland Clinic's Weston (Fla.) Hospital recently completed its 200th heart transplant, according to a Feb. 2 news release obtained by Becker's.

A 41-year-old Lauderdale Lakes resident was the recipient of the heart transplant performed in mid-December.

Cleveland Clinic Weston's heart transplant program was created in 2014, developed in close collaboration with Cleveland Clinic in Ohio, which has ranked No. 1 in heart care by U.S. News & World Report for 27 consecutive years.

"In eight years, we've been able to give 200 patients a new heart and a higher quality of life," said Rodolfo Blandon, MD, president of Cleveland Clinic Weston Hospital. "This milestone not only showcases the significant growth of our transplant program, but also our expertise and ability to provide world-class care. I want to recognize and commend our dedicated team of caregivers who made this possible."