The American College of Cardiology is teaming up with Heartbeat Health, a data-driven cardiology telemedicine platform, to provide ACC members with remote monitoring tech and virtually manage patient care.

1. Through the partnership, Heartbeat Health and ACC will provide the college's 54,000 members with a mobile platform that uses patient devices and wearables to engage with patients.

2. With the mobile platform, patients' wireless monitoring devices stream health metrics in real time to the provider's cloud-based platform. An artificial intelligence tool then filters the real-time data and alerts clinicians of potential health risks such as blood pressure changes.

3. Once the system flags a potential health risk, clinicians can use Heartbeat Health's platform to connect with patients through video and intervene before conditions worsen.

