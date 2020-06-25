AdventHealth Sebring to open $17.5M expansion for heart care

The $17.5 million expansion that will house the Heart and Vascular Center at AdventHealth Sebring (Fla.) will open to the public at the end of June.

The 24,000-square-foot expansion includes 24 private rooms and a new catheterization laboratory, which brings the total number of catheterization labs at the hospital to four. Previously, patients would receive heart care in the hospital on a general patient floor, but the expansion creates a dedicated heart and vascular unit for recovery, a spokesperson told Becker's.



The Heart and Vascular Center opened in 2009, and since then its clinicians have performed more than 4,300 successful angioplasties.



