8 notes on cardiac arrest mortality in EDs

Payer status, income and age all had an increased association with mortality for patients seeking treatment for cardiac arrest at emergency departments, according to a study published Sept. 20 in the Journal of Clinical Medicine.
Researchers from Albuquerque-based University of New Mexico led the study, which compiled Nationwide Emergency Department Sample data from 2016 through 2020 for analysis.
Here are eight takeaways from the study:
- A total of 699,822,424 emergency department visits occurred between 2016 and 2020, of which 1,414,060 were for cardiac arrest.
- Of the visits for cardiac arrest, 61% were male. The mean age was 66 years for females and 63 for males.
- More than half (55%) of patients visiting the ED for cardiac arrest had Medicare for insurance, followed by 18.9% with private insurance, 12.8% with Medicaid and 10.4% identifying as self-payers.
- Almost half (45.2%) of the ED cardiac arrest visits occurred in the South Atlantic region, followed by 20.1% in the Midwest, 17.8% in the West and 16.9% in the Northeast.
- Of the 1,414,060 cardiac arrest visits, 52.6% of those patients died while in the ED. The combined ED and inpatient mortality ranged between 71.9% and 73.8% per year between 2016 and 2019, but rose to 75.4% in 2020.
- The risk of ED mortality from cardiac arrest increased as age and income increased.
- White patients had higher risk of ED mortality from cardiac arrest compared to Asian or Pacific Islander, Black and Hispanic patients.
- Patients with private insurance had a lower mortality risk compared to self-paying, no charge, Medicare and Medicaid patients.
Read the full study here.