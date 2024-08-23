7 cardiologists making headlines

From going to space to running for mayor, here are seven cardiologists making headlines:

Dr. Ramzan Zakir, a cardiologist with West Orange, N.J.-based RWJBarnabas Health and founder of the Heart & Vascular Institute of Central New Jersey, was featured on the "Close Up Radio" show.





John Catanzaro, MD, was awarded the Dr. John "Jack" Rose Distinguished Professorship by Greenville, N.C.-based ECU Health. Dr. Catanzaro is the chief of the Division of Cardiology at the Brody School of Medicine and director of the East Carolina Heart Institute at ECU Health Medical Center.





Ateka Gunja, MD, a cardiologist with West Orange, N.J.-based RWJBarnabas Health, is running for mayor in East Brunswick, N.J.





Cardiologists Joseph Choo, MD, and Richard Han, MD, performed the first tricuspid valve repair in West Virginia at the Charleston Area Medical Center.





Nashville based-Vanderbilt Health cardiologist Eiman Jahangir, MD, will travel to space with Jeff Bezos' aerospace company, Blue Origin, on a commercial space flight.





Ryan Chiu, MD, cardiothoracic surgeon at Long Beach Medical Center, saw a runner collapse into cardiac arrest at the Long Beach Marathon in October. Dr. Chiu went on to perform a triple bypass surgery on the runner, saving his life.