North Carolina cardiologist 1st to implant FDA-cleared drug-eluting 'bio envelope'

Elizabeth Gregerson -

A cardiologist from Greenville, N.C.-based East Carolina University Health has performed the first patient implant of the world's first FDA-cleared, drug-eluting "bio envelope." 

John Catanzaro, MD, chief of the division of cardiology and director of cardiology services at ECU Health, performed the procedure with Elutia's EluPro device at the East Carolina University Health Medical Center, according to a Sept. 5 news release from the biotechnology company. 

The device, cleared by the FDA in June, slowly releases antibiotics and stimulates tissue regeneration.

"EluPro is designed to prevent postoperative complications in patients with cardiac implantable devices such as pacemakers and internal defibrillators," the release said. "It is also approved for use with additional devices, including neuromodulators and neurostimulators for pain management, epilepsy, incontinence and sleep apnea."

