6 heart study findings

Here are six recent cardiology-related studies since Aug. 10, starting with the most recent:
- A new "polypill" that combines three heart medications reduced deaths and other heart problems related to heart disease by 24 percent, NBC News reported Aug. 26.
- Patients with rheumatoid arthritis who attend regular cardiology appointments have fewer cardiac-related events, Rheumatology Network reported Aug. 24.
- Researchers from Copenhagen University Hospital in Denmark found patients with Type 2 diabetes with nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drug prescriptions have an increased risk of heart failure, Cardiovascular Business reported Aug. 23.
- In a new report on cardiovascular disease symptoms, the American Heart Association highlighted the relevance of race and gender and called for further study of these variables.
- Researchers found only 26 percent of cardiology programs have formal policies governing physicians' regard for patients' do-not-resuscitate wishes, a study published Aug. 10 in the Journal of the American Geriatrics Society found.
- Broader genetic testing identified 11 percent more patients with cardiomyopathy or heart arrhythmia who would have otherwise been missed, according to a study published Aug. 10 in JAMA Cardiology.