6 heart study findings

Here are six recent cardiology-related studies since Aug. 10, starting with the most recent:

A new "polypill" that combines three heart medications reduced deaths and other heart problems related to heart disease by 24 percent, NBC News reported Aug. 26. Patients with rheumatoid arthritis who attend regular cardiology appointments have fewer cardiac-related events, Rheumatology Network reported Aug. 24. Researchers from Copenhagen University Hospital in Denmark found patients with Type 2 diabetes with nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drug prescriptions have an increased risk of heart failure, Cardiovascular Business reported Aug. 23. In a new report on cardiovascular disease symptoms, the American Heart Association highlighted the relevance of race and gender and called for further study of these variables. Researchers found only 26 percent of cardiology programs have formal policies governing physicians' regard for patients' do-not-resuscitate wishes, a study published Aug. 10 in the Journal of the American Geriatrics Society found. Broader genetic testing identified 11 percent more patients with cardiomyopathy or heart arrhythmia who would have otherwise been missed, according to a study published Aug. 10 in JAMA Cardiology.