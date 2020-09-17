6 cardiologists on the move

Six cardiologists joined new practices or received new appointments in the last four weeks.

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. If you would like to add a cardiologist move to this list, please email avaidya@beckershealthcare.com.

Michael Curran, MD, joined Essentia Health Marilyn Covey Heart and Vascular Center in Brainerd, Minn.

Northeast Regional Medical Center in Kirksville, Mo., welcomed Larry Handlin, DO, to its medical staff.

Morehead, Ky.-based St. Claire HealthCare added Ahmad Abuarquob, MD, to its medical staff.

David Shavelle, MD, was named medical director of adult cardiology for the MemorialCare Heart & Vascular Institute at Long Beach (Calif.) Medical Center.

McLaren Northern Michigan, a hospital located in in Petoskey, welcomed Stephen J. Mattichak, MD, to Michigan Heart & Vascular Specialists.

Ramey Marshell, MD, joined Baptist Health Heart Institute/Arkansas Cardiology-Little Rock.

More articles on cardiology:

Small changes with big payoffs for heart programs: 2 cardiologists weigh in

The most concerning disparities in heart care outcomes: 2 cardiologists discuss

US cardiology practices by size: 5 points

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.