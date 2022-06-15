5 recent heart study findings

Here are five recent cardiology-related studies published by Becker's since April 14, starting with the most recent:

1. Middle-aged women with higher blood concentrations of common chemicals are at higher risk of developing hypertension, according to a June 13 study published in Hypertension.

2. Patients with mitral annulus calcification are at more than double the risk for mitral valve dysfunction, a study published June 1 in Mayo Clinic Proceedings found.

3. Pediatric heart failure emergency department visits and primary heart failure hospitalizations rose dramatically between 2012 and 2016, according to a study led by researchers at Cleveland Clinic.

4. People with elevated risks for heart attack or stroke are nearly three times as likely to be hospitalized and require intensive care unit admission if they contract COVID-19, research from the European Congress of Clinical Microbiology & Infectious Diseases suggests.

5. Around 1 in 4 adults have a commonly missed liver condition that increases the risk of heart disease, the American Heart Association said April 14.