5 recent heart center milestones

Heart centers across the nation continue to reach milestones in the use of a variety of procedures.

Here are five milestones Becker's has covered since Feb. 10, starting with the most recent:

1. Kenneth Liao, MD, PhD, a cardiothoracic surgeon at Houston-based Baylor St. Luke’s Medical Center, performed his 300th robotic heart surgery in early March, the center said in an email to Becker's.

2. Harlingen (Texas) Medical Center performed its 50th transcarotid artery revascularization procedure, MyRGVNews reported March 6.

3. Houston-based Texas Children's Hospital surpassed 500 pediatric heart and 2,000 organ transplants, according to a March 1 news release.

4. Rock Island, Ill.-based Trinity Heart Center implanted its 100th Watchman device, ourquadcities.com reported Feb. 17.

5. Palm Beach Gardens (Fla.) Medical Center reached a 19,000 open heart surgery milestone, the facility said Feb. 7.