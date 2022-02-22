5 recent heart center, heart program expansions

Five hospitals or health systems have recently expanded their heart centers or cardiology programs.

Here are expansions covered since Jan. 7, starting with the most recent:

1. The Hospitals of Providence in El Paso, Texas, opened its Heart and Brain Center on Feb. 16, ElPasoInc reported Feb. 20.

2. Cardiologists from Winston-Salem, N.C.-based Baptist’s Brenner Children’s Hospital and Charlotte, N.C.-based Atrium Health Levine Children’s Hospital are combining their efforts into a joint pediatric cardiology program, the Winston-Salem Journal reported Feb. 14.

3. Salem, Va.-based LewisGale Medical Center launched a transcatheter aortic valve replacement program, the facility said Feb. 2.

4. Coeur d'Alene, Idaho-based Kootenai Health began construction of a $4.3 million heart center expansion on its main hospital campus, the Journal of Business reported Jan. 13.

5. Salem, Va.-based LewisGale Medical Center renovated its cardiac catheterization lab to expand cardiovascular services for its patients, the hospital said Jan. 7.