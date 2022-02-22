5 recent heart center, heart program expansions

Cailey Gleeson (Twitter) - Print  | 
Listen
Text
  • Small
  • Medium
  • Large

Five hospitals or health systems have recently expanded their heart centers or cardiology programs.

Here are expansions covered since Jan. 7, starting with the most recent: 

1. The Hospitals of Providence in El Paso, Texas, opened its Heart and Brain Center on Feb. 16, ElPasoInc reported Feb. 20.

2. Cardiologists from Winston-Salem, N.C.-based Baptist’s Brenner Children’s Hospital and Charlotte, N.C.-based Atrium Health Levine Children’s Hospital are combining their efforts into a joint pediatric cardiology program, the Winston-Salem Journal reported Feb. 14. 

3. Salem, Va.-based LewisGale Medical Center launched a transcatheter aortic valve replacement program, the facility said Feb. 2. 

4. Coeur d'Alene, Idaho-based Kootenai Health began construction of a $4.3 million heart center expansion on its main hospital campus, the Journal of Business reported Jan. 13.

5. Salem, Va.-based LewisGale Medical Center renovated its cardiac catheterization lab to expand cardiovascular services for its patients, the hospital said Jan. 7.

Copyright © 2022 Becker's Healthcare. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy. Cookie Policy. Linking and Reprinting Policy.

 

Featured Whitepapers

Featured Webinars

10 Most-Read Articles