5 recent 1sts in cardiology

Five firsts in the cardiology field Becker's has covered since March 21:

1. Interventional cardiologists and a cardiothoracic surgeon at Louisville, Ky.-based Norton Heart and Vascular Institute performed the region’s first successful transcatheter replacement of a native mitral valve, the center said in an April 26 email to Becker's.

2. Atlantic Health System's Morristown (N.J.) Medical Center launched the first hypertrophic cardiomyopathy and sports cardiology fellowship in the U.S., it said April 11.

3. The Medical University of South Carolina recently became the first academic medical center, and second medical center in the world, to use a minimally invasive procedure to implant a heart failure treatment device, it said April 9.

4. A team of specialists at Jacksonville, Fla.-based Baptist Health became the first in the Southeast region of the U.S. to implant the Amplatzer Amulet Left Atrial Appendage Occluder.

5. Cheyenne (Wyo.) Regional Medical Center became the first in the state to use Shockwave technology in a calcified coronary plaque procedure, The Cheyenne Post reported March 20.