4 recent heart center milestones 

Heart centers across the nation continue to reach milestones in the use of a variety of procedures.

Here are four milestones Becker's has covered since Jan. 10, starting with the most recent:

1. Rock Island, Ill.-based Trinity Heart Center implanted its 100th Watchman device, ourquadcities.com reported Feb. 17.

2. Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.-based Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center recently reached a 19,000th open heart surgery milestone, the center said Feb. 7.

3. Cleveland Clinic's Weston (Fla.) Hospital completed its 200th heart transplant, according to a Feb. 2 news release obtained by Becker's.

4. East Lansing, Mich.-based Sparrow Health System cardiologists performed the 400th successful implant of the Watchman, a device implanted in the upper chamber of the heart to decrease risk of stroke in some patients, the system said Jan. 10.