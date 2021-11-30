4 cardiologists on the move

Below are four cardiologists who recently joined new practices or stepped into new roles.

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. If you would like to add a cardiologist move to this list, please email ecarbajal@beckershealthcare.com.

Watertown, S.D.-based Prairie Lakes Healthcare System announced Richard Howard, MD, returned to its cardiology team Nov. 30.

Camden, N.J.-based Virtua Health named Chun (Dan) Choi, MD, as vice president of clinical operations for cardiovascular services, according to a Nov. 29 press release.

Southwest Cardiovascular Associates in Mesa, Ariz., welcomed Andrew Kaplan, MD, as director of electrophysiology and clinical research Nov. 11.

Bruce Haik, MD, was selected as the chief of the division of cardiology and director of the cardiac catheterization lab at Livingston, N.J.-based Saint Barnabas Medical Center, part of West Orange, N.J.-based RWJBarnabas Health.