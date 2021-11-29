Virtua Health names vice president of clinical operations for cardiovascular services

Camden, N.J.-based Virtua Health named Chun (Dan) Choi, MD, as vice president of clinical operations for cardiovascular services, according to a Nov. 29 press release.

Dr. Choi currently serves as surgical director for Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine's mechanical circulatory support program and associate program director of the cardiothoracic surgery residency program.

Dr. Choi will provide oversight for the group's medical and surgical cardiovascular practices, and will also oversee the clinical aspect of the cardiovascular service line.

"We are excited to have Dr. Choi join the team as we enhance our cardiovascular center of excellence at Virtua and further establish a Delaware Valley destination for tertiary cardiovascular at Virtua Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital," said Virtua Health Executive Vice President and Chief Clinical Officer Reginald Blaber, MD. "His arrival is great news for the patients we serve."