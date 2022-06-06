4 cardiologists on the move

Erica Carbajal -

Four cardiologists who have recently stepped into new roles or retired: 

Cedars-Sinai's Smidt Heart Institute in Los Angeles has named Michael Bowdish, MD, vice chair of the department of cardiac surgery. 

Ron Oren, MD, has joined Mercyhealth Heart and Vascular Center-Riverside in Rockford, Ill. 

Washington, D.C.-based MedStar Heart & Vascular Institute named Thomas MacGillivray, MD, physician executive director of cardiac surgery, effective Sept. 1.

James Bradford, MD, is retiring from Statesville, N.C.-based Iredell Health System after 42 years as a cardiologist. 

Copyright © 2022 Becker's Healthcare. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy. Cookie Policy. Linking and Reprinting Policy.

 

Featured Whitepapers

Featured Webinars

10 Most-Read Articles