4 cardiologists on the move

Four cardiologists who have recently stepped into new roles or retired:

Cedars-Sinai's Smidt Heart Institute in Los Angeles has named Michael Bowdish, MD, vice chair of the department of cardiac surgery.

Ron Oren, MD, has joined Mercyhealth Heart and Vascular Center-Riverside in Rockford, Ill.

Washington, D.C.-based MedStar Heart & Vascular Institute named Thomas MacGillivray, MD, physician executive director of cardiac surgery, effective Sept. 1.

James Bradford, MD, is retiring from Statesville, N.C.-based Iredell Health System after 42 years as a cardiologist.