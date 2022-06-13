3 recent cardiology guidance updates

Here are three recent cardiology guidance updates Becker's has reported on since April 26: 

1. Ambulatory blood pressure monitoring classifications and regulations for children and adolescents have been simplified in new guidance from the American Heart Association.

2. Compression socks or stockings, anti-seizure medicines and steroids are among treatments with uncertain effectiveness in treating intracerebral hemorrhages, or bleeding strokes, according to new guidelines from the American Heart Association/American Stroke Association.

3. Daily use of low-dose aspirin is no longer recommended for the prevention of heart attacks in adults 60 and older, according to an independent panel of U.S. experts in primary care and prevention.

