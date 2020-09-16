25-physician cardiology group to join St. Peter's Health Partners

Cardiology Associates of Schenectady (N.Y.) has signed a letter of intent to join Albany, N.Y.-based St. Peter's Health Partners' medical group, effective Jan. 1.

Cardiology Associates of Schenectady, which was founded in 1990, includes 25 cardiologists and 10 physician assistants. The practice offers a full range of cardiovascular testing, diagnostic and treatment services.

The practice will join St. Peter's Health Partners Medical Associates, a multispecialty physician groups with more than 665 physicians and advanced practitioners in more than 100 practice locations.

"This partnership will allow us to strengthen and grow all of our cardiac programs in their own communities in a competitive recruiting environment," said Michael Holmes, MD, president of Cardiology Associates of Schenectady. "We are excited to leverage the strength and expertise of a larger organization to provide exceptional care to all of our patients throughout the greater capital region."

