10 top heart hospitals to work at for women: Forbes

Ten hospitals or health systems with notable heart programs have made Forbes' 2023 list of best places for women to work in the U.S.
In total, 35 hospitals or health systems landed on the list this year, accounting for more than 8 percent of the best employers for women.
The 10 heart hospitals that made this year's rankings include:
- Cleveland Clinic
- Mayo Clinic (Rochester, Minn.)
- UCLA Health (Los Angeles, Calif.)
- Houston Methodist
- The University of Kansas Health System (Kansas City)
- Tampa (Fla.) General Hospital
- Duke University Health System (Durham, N.C.)
- Emory Healthcare (Atlanta)
- NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital (New York City)
- Northwell Health (New York City)