Baptist Health unveils $90M facility

Baptist Health Breckenridge hosted its ribbon cutting ceremony July 20, marking the opening of a $90 million outpatient facility in Louisville, Ky.

Baptist Health broke ground on the facility in September 2021. It now spans 126,800 square feet and has created 200 jobs, including 100 brand new positions, according to a news release shared with Becker's.



Baptist Health Breckenridge will serve as a "primary care hub," housing 144 treatment spaces for more than 50 providers. It will also host an outpatient surgery center, urgent care center, physical therapy, imaging and laboratory services, and a community pharmacy, the Louisville, Ky.-based system said.