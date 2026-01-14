LMH Health expands mental health care in primary clinics

Lawrence, Kan.-based LMH Health has expanded use of a collaborative care model across its primary care clinics to address growing mental health needs.

The evidence-based approach integrates behavioral health services into primary care, allowing patients with moderate depression or anxiety to receive psychiatric support and cognitive behavioral therapy through a coordinated care team. LMH Health implemented the model over the past year and was the first in Kansas to apply it in freestanding primary care rather than federally qualified or rural health clinics, according to a Jan. 14 LMH Health news release.

Patients are referred to the program by their primary care physician and supported by a behavioral health navigator, consulting psychiatrist and clinical team. As of early December, 374 patients had been referred by 38 LMH Health clinicians, with 67% of participants completing the program.

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