VA rolls out AI COVID-19 patient mortality prediction tool at 13 hospitals

The Department of Veterans Affairs is piloting an artificial intelligence tool that helps clinicians predict COVID-19 patients' mortality, according to a July 1 VA blog post.
Four details:
- Thirteen VA Medical Centers are utilizing the tool nationwide. The tool creates a report that provides AI-generated 120-day mortality risk scores for inpatient and outpatient settings.
- The tool utilizes two models. The first model assesses what is known about the patient before they enter the hospital, such as age, weight and preexisting health conditions found in their EHR. The second model factors in patients' lab work and vital signs taken at admission.
- The second model drastically improves accuracy. However, bringing in every COVID-19 patient could be impractical, the post said.
- The tool produces a decimal number score from zero to one. Clinicians look at the risk score and estimate the patients' mortality probability, a June 28 blog post said.