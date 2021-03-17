State vaccine guidelines vary widely: Here's how algorithms play a role

Federal, state and local health departments and hospitals are all using different algorithms to decide who is eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine, a process that amplifies inconsistencies in vaccine administration, according to an article by The New York Times.

Algorithms were formulated by the Trump administration to simplify the distribution of shots.

Federal administrators run an automated algorithm to divide doses nationwide by each state's adult population.

Then each state has its own algorithm, generally recognizing guidelines from the CDC, to divide the shots it is allocated between hospitals, nursing homes and clinics.

However, federal agencies, states and local hospitals each have their own allocation formulas based on a variety of ethical and political considerations.

For example, New Jersey has prioritized smokers in front of educators, while Oregon has prioritized teachers over older adults to reopen schools, which could help businesses reopen. Tennessee has based its algorithm on the CDC's Social Vulnerability Index, using variables like poverty and crowded housing to allocate vaccine doses.

