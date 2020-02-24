How AI will transform healthcare: KPMG report

Although artificial intelligence has been influencing healthcare for years, healthcare leaders say the industry needs to adopt AI solutions at a more rapid pace, according to a KPMG survey.

For the KPMG Living in an AI World 2020: Achievements and Challenges of Artificial Intelligence, researchers in collaboration with Ketchum Analytics surveyed 751 U.S. business decision-makers about their views on AI.

Here are three key statistics:

1. While 53 percent of respondents reported that the healthcare industry is ahead of many others in AI adoption, they believe it still needs to happen faster.

2. Cost is among the barriers AI is not being adopted as quickly as it could be. A little more than half of the executives (54 percent) said they believe that AI to date has increased rather than decreased overall cost of healthcare.

3. Healthcare organizations are prioritizing patient data security when integrating AI solutions. Approximately 86 percent said their organizations are taking steps to protect patient privacy as AI solutions are being integrated.

