Children's Minnesota inks AI deal

Minneapolis-based Children's Minnesota has entered into an agreement with an AI company aiming to improve operational efficiency.

The pediatric health system inked a deal Feb. 27 with HCLTech to use the company's generative AI platform to cut down on manual tasks and boost data-driven decision-making.

"The combination of HCLTech's expertise in seamless, digital transformations and our dedicated technology team will not only help optimize our technology infrastructure and applications for future growth but allow us to focus on what matters most — delivering exceptional, compassionate care to our patients," said Dave Lundal, senior vice president and CIO of Children’s Minnesota, in a news release.